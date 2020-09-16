162114
Penticton  

Motorcycle down on Highway 97 just north of Penticton

Motorcycle crash now clear

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.

Traffic has returned to normal on Highway 97 just north of Penticton following a an incident involving a motorcycle which impacted southbound traffic Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL 12:07 p.m.

Highway 97 is backed up following a motorcycle crash just north of Penticton.

An eyewitness says the motorcycle had to brake hard at the Red Wing Drive intersection and ended up putting the bike down on the pavement just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency crews are on scene and the motorcycle driver has been treated and taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Services.

