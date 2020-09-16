162114
162222
Penticton  

Vehicle fire near Carmi mountain adds more smoke to skies

Car fire adds more smoke

- | Story: 310742

Reports of smoke coming up near Carmi Mountain had BC Wildfire responding on Wednesday morning.

Taylor MacDonald, Fire information Officer with BC Wildfire Service confirmed the smoke was from a vehicle fire that has not spread to the grass.

"We did have three personnel respond," MacDonald said. "[Since] it has not spread to the grass, they haven't actioned anything."

The vehicle is currently smouldering but has no open flame. 

