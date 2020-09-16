Vehicle fire near Carmi mountain adds more smoke to skies

Photo: Crystal Boros Crystal Boros spotted more smoke in the air on Wednesday morning near Carmi Mountain

Reports of smoke coming up near Carmi Mountain had BC Wildfire responding on Wednesday morning.

Taylor MacDonald, Fire information Officer with BC Wildfire Service confirmed the smoke was from a vehicle fire that has not spread to the grass.

"We did have three personnel respond," MacDonald said. "[Since] it has not spread to the grass, they haven't actioned anything."

The vehicle is currently smouldering but has no open flame.