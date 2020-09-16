162805
Penticton  

The Okanagan School of the Arts has set up painting, writing and more for fall

Fall creative classes at OSA

The Okanagan School of the Arts has released their list of fall courses for those looking to get artsy while social distancing. 

There will be a needle felting class on Sunday, Sept. 20, where Nikki Marshall of Okanagan Dye Works will be leading participants through using wool to create three woodland creatures. The class will take place at the Elks Lodge upper hall at 343 Ellis Street, using the large space to allow for physical distance during this class. 

On Saturday, Sept. 26, a full-day Story Catcher workshop will be offered via Zoom. This will be an introduction to writing a life story with certified instructor Leigh Morrow. The participants will have written themes for their autobiography and learn established tricks to prime memories. This course is a set up for a six-week Guided Autobiography course that will also be offered over Zoom later this fall, and registrants interested in continuing on after the class will receive a discount. 

Painters can find a class focused on colour expression and composition with artist Jane Appleby for Painting with Exuberant Colour on Sunday, Oct. 3. Appleby will offer individual attention and painting tips to each participant.

“We hope these classes, courses, and workshops will provide a welcome opportunity for creation and connection,” said Kim Palmer, executive director for the OSA. “The health of our community is foremost in everyone’s mind right now. We believe that making art can have a positive impact on our mental and emotional wellbeing, and we are respecting all the recommended safety guidelines.”

Pre-registration is required for all classes and more information can be found on their website. In-person registration is available at Cowork Penticton from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. each weekday.

