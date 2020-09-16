Police seek identity of alleged arsonist

Photo: RCMP

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an arson suspect.

On Aug. 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., the Penticton Fire Department called for police to assist in investigating a structure fire at a residence located at 686 Martin Street, in Penticton.

An attached garage was purposefully set on fire, destroying it and all its contents. There were people inside the residence at the time, but no one was injured.

A suspect being identified with surveillance footage and investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, and quote file 2020-14976.