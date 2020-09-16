163024
152299
Penticton  

Police seek identity of alleged arsonist

Police hunt arsonist

- | Story: 310730

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying an arson suspect.

On Aug. 30, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., the Penticton Fire Department called for police to assist in investigating a structure fire at a residence located at 686 Martin Street, in Penticton.

An attached garage was purposefully set on fire, destroying it and all its contents. There were people inside the residence at the time, but no one was injured.

A suspect being identified with surveillance footage and investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300, and quote file 2020-14976.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

162337
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details
160620




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Cooper
Cooper Penticton SPCA >


162405


Online shopping fails

Galleries
Check out these really bad shopping fails.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Paris Hilton making baby plans
Showbiz
Paris Hilton dreams of becoming a mom-of-two – and she...
Baby takes her first steps towards dad
Must Watch
When you wait for your Pilot daddy to get home to take your first...
Disciplined dog perfects the “wait” trick for the camera
Must Watch
Rufio practices the “wait” trick with his owner for...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158451
161944