Penticton Chamber announces 2020 Business Excellence finalists

Finalists for the Penticton Chamber of Commerce's 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards were announced Tuesday at a special event hosted by Total Restoration Services.
The 2020 selection committee is composed of ten business leaders, which have selected the finalists for each award category. Each award category had a specific award criteria and judging matrix to help guide the judges. After the results were decided, they were provided to the Chamber in confidence. The next process for the selection committee is to connect with each finalist to determine the 2020 award recipient.
The committee added that this is an opportunity for the judges to learn more about your business.
The chamber would like to thank the 2020 selection committee for volunteering their time in helping with this year’s Business Excellence Awards.
“Congratulations to all the nominees. The very fact that you were nominated means that people you serve believe in you and your business should be recognized for your excellence,” Nicole Clark, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber President said in a press release.
“During this very challenging year I have been so impressed with the innovation, determination and pure heart that our business community has demonstrated.”
The 2020 Business Excellence Awards Finalists are listed below.
Workplace Culture Excellence
- ASK Wellness Society
- KOJO Sushi Penticton
- Safeway Penticton
Service Excellence
- ABK Restoration Services
- Dragons’ Den
- PURE Gym & Juicery
The Community Support Excellence
- Castanet
- Penticton Speedway
- The Bench Market
Hospitality Excellence
- Cannery Brewing
- Hoodoo Adventures Co.
- Something Blue Photography
Not for Profit Excellence
- Penticton & District Community Arts Council
- Rotary Club of Penticton
- South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
New Business Award
- Graphically Hip
- Kettle Valley Memorial
- Nautical Dog Café
Growth & Development
- JAFA Signs
- Maple Leaf Spirits
- McPhail Kilt Makers
Young Professional of the Year
- Colton Cheney, Prospera Credit Union
- Jasmine Aantjes, Castanet
- Kevin Smith, Kettle Valley Memorial
Business Leader of the Year
- Kirk Chamberlain, Chamberlain Property Group
- Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery
- David Prystay, Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre
Business of the Year
- Betts Electric
- Hoodoo Adventures Co.
- Total Restoration Services
Winners of the awards will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards "Fire and Ice" Celebration of Success, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.