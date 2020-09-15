Penticton Chamber announces 2020 Business Excellence finalists

Photo: Jasmine Aantjes

Finalists for the Penticton Chamber of Commerce's 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards were announced Tuesday at a special event hosted by Total Restoration Services.

The 2020 selection committee is composed of ten business leaders, which have selected the finalists for each award category. Each award category had a specific award criteria and judging matrix to help guide the judges. After the results were decided, they were provided to the Chamber in confidence. The next process for the selection committee is to connect with each finalist to determine the 2020 award recipient.

The committee added that this is an opportunity for the judges to learn more about your business.

The chamber would like to thank the 2020 selection committee for volunteering their time in helping with this year’s Business Excellence Awards.

“Congratulations to all the nominees. The very fact that you were nominated means that people you serve believe in you and your business should be recognized for your excellence,” Nicole Clark, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber President said in a press release.

“During this very challenging year I have been so impressed with the innovation, determination and pure heart that our business community has demonstrated.”

The 2020 Business Excellence Awards Finalists are listed below.

Workplace Culture Excellence

ASK Wellness Society

KOJO Sushi Penticton

Safeway Penticton

Service Excellence

ABK Restoration Services

Dragons’ Den

PURE Gym & Juicery

The Community Support Excellence

Castanet

Penticton Speedway

The Bench Market

Hospitality Excellence

Cannery Brewing

Hoodoo Adventures Co.

Something Blue Photography

Not for Profit Excellence

Penticton & District Community Arts Council

Rotary Club of Penticton

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

New Business Award

Graphically Hip

Kettle Valley Memorial

Nautical Dog Café

Growth & Development

JAFA Signs

Maple Leaf Spirits

McPhail Kilt Makers

Young Professional of the Year

Colton Cheney, Prospera Credit Union

Jasmine Aantjes, Castanet

Kevin Smith, Kettle Valley Memorial

Business Leader of the Year

Kirk Chamberlain, Chamberlain Property Group

Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery

David Prystay, Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

Business of the Year

Betts Electric

Hoodoo Adventures Co.

Total Restoration Services

Winners of the awards will be announced at the Business Excellence Awards "Fire and Ice" Celebration of Success, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.