District of Summerland CAO resigns and will be leaving this fall, joining the Penticton leadership team

Photo: Contributed Summerland CAO Anthony Haddad addresses Summerland council regarding a controversial solar project at a public hearing in July.

UPDATED 1:30 p.m.

District of Summerland Chief Administrative Anthony Haddad is returning to the City of Penticton.

Hours after Summerland announced Haddad was stepping down for a "new career opportunity," the City of Penticton disclosed that the new opportunity is with them.

Haddad, who previously held the position of director of development services in Penticton prior to taking the position of Summerland CAO in Aug. 2019, will step into the new role of Penticton's General Manager of Community Services.

“With COVID-19 negatively impacting the City’s finances, it became important to have a streamlined and efficient senior management team,” Donny van Dyk, Penticton’s Chief Administrative Officer said. “Given Anthony’s strong track record of managing numerous files efficiently and effectively, as well as the respect he’s earned within the City and community, we’re delighted to see him return.”

“It’s great to be back working with Donny, Council and the leadership team at the City; it’s an exciting time for the South Okanagan and Penticton’s role in its growth and development bodes well for a prosperous future,” said Anthony Haddad. He added, “I’ve had the opportunity to see my family grow up in Penticton and am grateful for all the opportunities that it has provided us. I look forward to working with the community and our partnership organizations to continue making it a great place to live, work and invest.”

Haddad joins one of three General Manager roles, including the City’s current Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jim Bauer, who has been appointed to the new position of General Manager of Finance and Administration. The City’s third, and previously only General Manager position – General Manager of Infrastructure – continues under the leadership of Mitch Moroziuk.

“Council met with our CAO to discuss these organizational and leadership changes, changes which follow months of budget and staff reductions,”John Vassilaki, Mayor of Penticton said.

“It’s unreasonable to expect that, after so much disruption, the City’s leadership structure would continue forward as it was, pre COVID-19. The CAO’s appointment of Mr. Haddad and Mr. Bauer into general manager roles and the realignment of City services under their leadership, is a timely and wise step to take on our journey towards recovery.”

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

District of Summerland city manager Anthony Haddad is leaving after just over a year at the helm of the municipality.

Haddad has resigned from his post as Chief Administrative Officer, Anthony to undertake a new career opportunity with his final day on Nov. 10, 2020.

Haddad took over the top position at municipal hall in August 2019, jumping from the City of Penticton where he was the director of development services.

In a statement, the District says he leaves the position with promising projects in the works that maintain momentum, including the Summerland Community Recreation and Health Centre, Asset Management implementation and the Downtown Neighbourhood Plan.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the District and have had the good fortune to work with a talented senior leadership group and an extremely proud and committed group of staff in Summerland,” Haddad said in a press release.

He added, “It has been a pleasure working with [the] Mayor and Council on a number of their Strategic Priorities and building positive relationships in the community. Even with the challenges of the pandemic, I believe that the organization is in a positive place to continue investing in community priorities and creating a team that provides an outstanding level of customer service to support the needs of the community.”

“It’s hard to believe that Anthony stepped into his new role with the District of Summerland just over one year ago because he has done so much for this community,” Toni Boot, the Mayor of Summerland said in a press release.

“Anthony leaves us in a good, strong place to continue with Council’s priorities and the other initiatives he has started. Having seen how capably he managed the District through the unprecedented pandemic, we know he is up to the task of handling any challenges he may encounter in this new opportunity. Although Anthony will be missed by both Council and District staff, we wish him all the very best.”