Recreation Penticton offers modified fall programming at the the Penticton Community Centre

Photo: Contributed

The next phase of programming is being implemented at the Penticton Community Centre with its return to recreation. Starting on Sep. 17, there will be more classes and programs available to sign up for.

“It won’t look like our usual fall programming from previous years, but we are excited to offer options for the community and support their fitness and wellness goals,” Kelsey Johnson, the Recreation Business Supervisor for the City of Penticton said. “With the weather moving towards cooler temperatures, it was important for us to evaluate our programming options and what we could offer while supporting Provincial Health Guidelines.”

Familiar programs including Pro-D day camps for children, Ninja Warriors for youth, fitness classes for older adults and registered badminton and pickleball sessions will be back to the centre, among other options. McLaren Arena will open up public skating in the coming months.

“Residents should regularly check our Return to Recreation web page on the City’s website for updated information regarding amenities and programs becoming available and other operational information,” Johnson said.

Registration opens on Sept. 17 and program options will be available to view Sep.t 16 by visiting the city’s website.