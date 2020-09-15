Penticton cyclists gather two trucks of trash off Eastside road; plan to tackle stretch of Highway 97 too

Photo: PACA Two trucks full of garbage cleaned up from Eastside Road in Penticton this weekend.

Penticton cyclists doing their part to keep local highways clean of garbage and litter, and they hope to entice some more volunteers to join the cause.

The Penticton and Area Cycling Association took to Eastside Road this past weekend, with a dedicated team of seven.

PACA president Terry McWhirter explained they picked up a shocking two pickup trucks worth of garbage in just three short hours, proving the dire need for the work.

This weekend, it's time to give the same treatment to Highway 97 between Penticton and Trout Creek.

"We're hoping to have between 15 - 20 volunteers, or more if possible, as it's a bigger job and there is more trash on that portion of the road," McWhirter said.

On Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m., all are welcome to join the mission. The crews will meet at Kickinee Provincial Park at 9:30 a.m. to gear up, with all necessary equipment, gloves, masks and hand sanitizer provided, as well as snacks for the road.

The event is sponsored by Unsmoke Canada Cleanups and the Great Outdoors Fund.

Find out more and let the group know you're coming through their Facebook page here.