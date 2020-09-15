162805
162222
Penticton  

City of Penticton ponders axing early payment utilities discount

Penalties instead of prizes?

- | Story: 310558

The City of Penticton is pondering eliminating a current discount on utilities for those who settle their bills early, in favour of slapping late payments with a fine. 

Before COVID-19, the incentive model saw 10 per cent shaved off monthly bills paid promptly. Since May, that discount has applied across the board regardless of the timeliness of payment, as part of relief efforts for Penticton citizens struggling financially during the pandemic. 

Now, city staff are recommending to council that starting in 2021, the city start incentivizing in a tougher way: A two per cent penalty on late bills. 

"A discount model is generally more positively received by rate payers than a penalty model, although if they pay on time the change does not actually impact their payment," wrote revenue supervisor Amber Coates in her report on the matter. 

The change would cost more than $15,000 off the top, which Coates said would be funded by the city's existing information technology budget, plus an estimated annual decrease in revenue across electric, water and sewer of $517,000. 

The long-term benefits, Coates explained, would include "increased transparency for rate comparability between the City of Penticton and other utility billing providers," and "reduced customized modifications to the City’s utility billing software, resulting in lower costs to make alterations or transition to an alternate software in the future"

A majority of other utilities providers in the province use a similar system. 

Staff recommend two per cent per bell based on Grand Forks' model, rather than a compounding interest system like the City of Kelowna, Fortis and BC Hydro use. 

Council will discuss the matter at Tuesday afternoon's council meeting. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

162508
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >


Real Estate
4261696
#108-778 Rutland Rd N.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$340,000
more details
161983




Send us your News Tips!


162401


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >




Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Hudson and Cameron Crowe mark 20th anniversary of Almost Famous
Showbiz
Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Cameron Crowe marked the 20th...
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020
Galleries
Motivation for your work week!
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020 (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159066
161715