City of Penticton ponders axing early payment utilities discount

The City of Penticton is pondering eliminating a current discount on utilities for those who settle their bills early, in favour of slapping late payments with a fine.

Before COVID-19, the incentive model saw 10 per cent shaved off monthly bills paid promptly. Since May, that discount has applied across the board regardless of the timeliness of payment, as part of relief efforts for Penticton citizens struggling financially during the pandemic.

Now, city staff are recommending to council that starting in 2021, the city start incentivizing in a tougher way: A two per cent penalty on late bills.

"A discount model is generally more positively received by rate payers than a penalty model, although if they pay on time the change does not actually impact their payment," wrote revenue supervisor Amber Coates in her report on the matter.

The change would cost more than $15,000 off the top, which Coates said would be funded by the city's existing information technology budget, plus an estimated annual decrease in revenue across electric, water and sewer of $517,000.

The long-term benefits, Coates explained, would include "increased transparency for rate comparability between the City of Penticton and other utility billing providers," and "reduced customized modifications to the City’s utility billing software, resulting in lower costs to make alterations or transition to an alternate software in the future"

A majority of other utilities providers in the province use a similar system.

Staff recommend two per cent per bell based on Grand Forks' model, rather than a compounding interest system like the City of Kelowna, Fortis and BC Hydro use.

Council will discuss the matter at Tuesday afternoon's council meeting.