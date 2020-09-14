160553
Penticton  

Feature film with top Canadian talent to film in Penticton

Will & Grace star arriving

In what has already been a busy year for filming in the South Okanagan, yet another feature film has been announced, with some recognizable Canadian names and faces coming to town. 

Starring Canadian-American Eric McCormack of Will & Grace fame, the coming-of-age film Change of Pace will start shooting in Penticton Sept. 28.

McCormack is an Emmy-award winning, Golden Globe-nominated seasoned actor with stars on both the Canadian and Hollywood Walks of Fame. 

"The addition of Eric McCormack to the role of Hank Freshwater elevates Change of Pace to a new level.  Eric brings a wealth of talent and quality with his credentials and acting abilities and I could not be more thrilled to see Eric bring Hank to life,” said Graham Fraser of Suitcase Charlie Films, the company behind the project. 

Directing the feature will be Canadian Stephen Campanelli, who has a lengthy history working with Clint Eastwood that earned him the nickname "Clint's Eye."

He spent 25 years as a camera operator with the Eastwood team, working on such films as Million Dollar Baby, American Sniper, Sully, Gran Torino, The Mule, and Richard Jewel.  Campanelli's other works as a camera operator include A Star is Born, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Maze Runner.

In 2015, Campanelli made his directorial debut with the action film Momentum, filmed in South Africa and featuring Morgan Freeman. His 2018 Number One box office hit Canadian film Indian Horse, an adaptation of the novel by Richard Wagamese, won the top award at the 2017 Vancouver International Film Festival and an additional 15 International Film Festival awards.  In 2019, his third film, the thriller-noir Grand Isle, starring Kelsey Grammer and Nicholas Cage, won the Spotlight Award at the Lone Star Film Festival.

"We are truly honoured to have a director of this caliber at the helm of Change of Pace and know that Stephen will capture the true essence of hope and resilience at the heart of this story," Fraser said.

Watch for the camera crews and stars at iconic Penticton locations like Skaha Beach, Pen High, the SS Sicamous and the South Okanagan Events Centre  beginning Sept. 28.

