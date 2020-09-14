South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations selling Smile Cookies supporting local kids breakfast programs

Photo: Contributed Penticton Tm Hortons owners Nicole and Mitch MacMillan holding smile cookies in a previous Smile Cookie year.

Sweet tooth need satisfying? Tim Hortons has just the treat this week with the return of the annual Smile Cookie fundraiser supporting a local charity.

From Sept. 14-20, pick up one of the iconic cookies for just $1 at any Tim Hortons restaurant in Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos or Summerland, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go toward the South Okanagan School Breakfast Club, ensuring that kids all around the region have a healthy meal in the morning.

Other Tim Hortons locations throughout BC are also participating to support their communities.

Grab a cookie, and share its smile and yours on social media with the hashtag #SmileCookie.