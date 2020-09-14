Restricted access zone lifted around Christie Mountain Wildfire, but BC Wildfire still urges caution

Photo: BCWS Burned area previously within the Christie Mountain restricted access zone.

As of noon Monday, the area restriction surrounding the Christie Mountain wildfire has been rescinded.

Firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access to operate efficiently and safely in the area, says BC Wildfire Service.

However, the public should still remember that it is an active worksite and be cautious, noting significant safety hazards may be present.

Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall, and ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.

Nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires, and smoke will continue to be visible until there is significant rainfall at the site.

Smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.