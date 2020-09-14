Tractor rally planned at Penticton City Hall to save Naramata Bench from proposed home development plans

Photo: Canadian Horizons A proposed 300-plus home development in the hills above Penticton's Naramata Bench.

Local farmers will be taking their concerns with a proposed subdivision on the Naramata Bench right to City Hall Tuesday, rallying in their tractors to drive down Main Street and park where council can see them.

The farmers will be joined by local residents, entrepreneurs and business owners, all of whom have concerns that Canadian Horizons' vision for more than 300 homes on approximately 160 acres on the Bench could have dire consequences.

"We are in favour of smart and sustainable development aligned with the guiding principles of Penticton’s Official Community Plan. What Canadian Horizons’ has proposed fails on all counts. Their plans are out of touch, out of place and motivated by dollar signs, not the long-term best interests of our community," said community local John Bilodeau.

Bilodeau has been outspoken against the development since it was first proposed in the spring. Since then, an online petition has amassed thousands of signatures, ahead of an expected discussion of the rezoning application by council at a meeting later this fall.

“We are gathering on Tuesday in a safe and socially distanced manner, to raise awareness of what is at stake if our council allows Canadian Horizons to proceed," Bilodeau explained.

The procession of tractors will turn down Main Street from Eckhart Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m., headed for City Hall. Any locals with their own concerns are welcome to join.