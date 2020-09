Photo: PFD Campbell Mountain landfill ablaze late Sunday night.

Penticton fire crews were called to the Campbell Mountain landfill late Sunday night to find a wood pile ablaze.

The call came in at approximately 11 p.m. The fire department says the 9-1-1 call was delayed due to the smoke in the area masking the problem when it began.

Fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. No structures were lost.