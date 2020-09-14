162114
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak over at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over in relation to the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

In total, seven staff tested positive for the virus, with no one in custody contracting the virus, IH said in a statement Monday morning.

The individuals isolated at home and, through active contact tracing, approximately 80 close contacts were ordered into self-isolation.

“I commend the Okanagan Correctional Centre’s staff and administrators for having infection control precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission among people in custody and the community,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Thanks to efficient contact tracing and proactive engagement with Interior Health’s medical health officers, this outbreak is an example of how these challenging circumstances can be managed when partners work well together.” 

Initial indications suggested transmission occurred during a training exercise, however, the exact source remains inconclusive. 

Information about testing and public exposures to COVID-19 throughout the Interior Health region is available here.

