Six kittens are looking for homes after being discovered outside with their young mom

Casey Richardson

Halifax and her six kittens have come into Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland after being discovered outside, in need of care.

The three boys, Amherst, Joggins and Trenton, and the three girls, Digby, Middleton and Shelburn are friendly but nervous kittens, only 10 weeks old.

"These wonderful little kittens will be up for adoption in the next couple of weeks, they are going to need a home that's able to support them and give them a little extra care as they've only been outside their whole lives," Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.

The kitties will have their health check, spay and neuter before they go to their new families.

"We are so excited that these little guys can find their forever home."

Their mom was only a kitten herself when she had them, but Byer said they're were very proud of how well she did.

"Now it's up to us."

Anyone interested in adopting is welcome to find out more information on their website.