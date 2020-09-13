162114
Penticton  

ArtWalk is proposing an installation of their Art Chairs Project to Summerland council on Monday

Okanagan artist's art chairs

The District of Summerland will hear from Lake Country ArtWalk on Monday, with a request to install art chairs in the community.

After the festival was cancelled due to COVID concerns and a digital version was not possible, the organization decided to do a “one-time, special community project,” Art Chairs

“Our hope with this project is that we will meet our two-fold mandate, to support artists, and to provide high quality artworks and art experiences for the general public in the Okanagan,” stated the proposal from Dr. Sharon McCoubrey, chairperson for the Lake Country ArtWalk Planning Committee.

Forty five wooden chairs are painted by Okanagan artists and will then be installed in most of the municipalities throughout the Okanagan Valley.

The chairs will be placed six feet apart in groups of two to four, which the organization states “which invites a coming together, but still staying safe.”

The costs for installation, maintenance and artist commission will be covered by the Lake Country Artwalk. Decisions from council need to be made on where and if they’ll allow the installation of the chairs.

The organization suggests a two year timeline for the art chairs and to be installed in September. 

“We hope you will decide to include your municipality in this special community project,” the proposal finishes. 

Summerland will review the delegation on Monday.

