Penticton City Council will be presented with three proposals for Skaha Lake Park upgrades on Tuesday

Photo: Contributed

Draft concepts for Skaha Lake Park East Plan and next phase of engagement are being presented to Penticton Council on Tuesday.

The proposal outlined that “there is a pressing need for direction on the future of assets such as the marina, the spray park and the boathouse, the scope of the plan was narrowed to the east end of the park.”

Three concepts have been developed, with options for key features and preliminary costing. The submitted concept costs in their entirety sit between $2 million and $2.82 million.

Each concept focuses on a walkway system, including a new waterfront greenway, greening of the parking lot, and renewal of the spray park, with a degree in variance on the emphasis of non-motorized boating.

The proposal includes information on whether to build a new boathouse versus a refurbished marina.

A few key concepts on the new boathouse, it would allow the boats to remain on site through construction and boat storage to be doubled, as well as expanding green space in the area. The building would have minimal maintenance or operating costs, and the roof could be fitted for solar panels.

With the refurbished marina, the existing building would be renovated to accommodate storage of boats. But the current lease revenue for the marina operation, and a space for the restaurant tenant would be lost. The estimate for the initial capital cost would be lower than for the replacement boathouse since the structure exists, but staff states ongoing maintenance and operating costs would end up being higher.

In order to distinguish the favoured option, the next phase of engagement will include the City working with the community and key stakeholders this fall to discuss and develop a single plan.

Staff are advising the council to include discussion through stakeholder meetings and communication with the Marina/Dragon Boat Society/Paddling Community, the Protect Penticton Parks Society and the South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program.

They are also advising to speak with the Okanagan Nation Alliance/Penticton Indian Band. Also to include online information sessions and workshops, an outdoor open house in the park, Kiosk at City Hall, feedback forms with preference and comments and a community review.

Recommendations are that council choose to proceed with the next phase of engagement in the Skaha Lake Park East Plan and review the draft concepts with the community. The full presentation will be given to the council on Tuesday.