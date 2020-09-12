The Penticton Indian Band has identified a positive case of COVID within their community

Photo: Colin Dacre

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) on Saturday, according to the Penticton Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre. Currently, the nursing team is working on contract tracing.

The PIB is encouraging anyone who attended the wake or funeral of one of their nation members on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 in Oliver to self isolate immediately and monitor for symptoms.

Attendees should watch for a runny nose, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, sore throat and fatigue.

Any concerns or questions can be directed to PIB Health at (236) 700-0674.

The PIB Health will be updating as more information becomes available.