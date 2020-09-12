An Indigenous artist shares the history of her people with a new mural in Keremeos

Photo: Madeline Terbasket

“I wanted to paint the mural so we could see ourselves.”

A mural celebrating Indigenous history has been added in downtown Keremeos along the side of Okanagan-Similkameen Community Acupuncture building.

Madeline Terbasket is a local artist who shares stories of her heritage through art, film and storytelling. She was excited to be able to add to the building when the owner asked her to paint it after receiving a grant.

“The mural is of a bear and I wanted to do the bear because we have a story about how a bear gave his life so the people could have food and it's an important story for my people,” Terbasket said.

“I thought it would be important for us to have a centre in Keremeos so that the Similkameen people could see themselves portrayed in town more.”

The sunflowers surrounding the bear are also an important memory, about Terbasket and her friends in elementary school.

“We were called the sunflower kids."

The grant was given by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen and the Vancouver Foundation. This was an opportunity for Terbasket to see representation for her community in the area.

“Growing up there, there were murals that were really colonial and didn't represent the people that have been here,” Terbasket said.

“Just last year someone painted one beside mine, so that's the first time I've ever seen it in town and that made me feel so proud to be Similkameen and Okanagan and I just wanted to do the same.”

Terbakset's started painting in her early teens, but since her main passion is filmmaking and performing, she used to use it as a way to fund film camps.

The grant also included a fund for filming the process, where Terbakset worked with Similkameen and Indigenous youth on the project. Terbasket added she would love to see more Indigenous murals and history shared in other communities.

“It is about our stories and what's important to us and I think that for sure people [should] get to know where they're living and what the true history is.”