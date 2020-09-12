162114
162219
Penticton  

Discovery House's annual golf tournament sells out for the weekend

Charity golf game sells out

- | Story: 310430

Casey Richardson

Discovery House ran its annual golf tournament for the tenth year at St. Andrews By The Lake, managing to adhere to COVID safety precautions and sell out the weekend.

Jerome Abraham, executive director for Discovery House, was pleased to see how many businesses stepped up to help out, even though the year has been tough financially for everyone. 

“We’re just so lucky to have this community support, even at a time where businesses may be struggling,” Abraham said.

“We’ve got 76 golfers this year, so the good thing about the tee times over two days is that we were able to add some golfers.”

The tournament expanded their tee times to accommodate more golfers for both Saturday, and Sunday, where usually the event has a shotgun start so everyone starts golfing at the same time on the same day.

Outdoor check in, carts sanitization and a takeaway dinner were added into the event. The usual silent and live auctions were also moved online.

Parker's Chrysler donated a $25,000 car prize, PCS Construction added a $10,000 home renovation and 20 other businesses have added to the auction. 

“I'm really glad we went ahead with it having the tenth annual, but it certainly is a different look,” Janet Parker, a board member of Discovery House said. “There’s not the togetherness like we would usually have with the golf gala.”

The golf tournament is usually Discovery Houses biggest fundraiser, but this year Abraham estimates they’re down about $10,000 to $15,000. 

“But we’re just happy that we could do it,” he said. “I just want to thank all of our sponsors.” 

The online auction will be running next week, for more information on bidding and items, keep an eye on their website.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$534,900
more details
162127




Send us your News Tips!


160086


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willow
Willow Penticton SPCA >




Dad builds ramp for injured doggy

Must Watch
Dad: There will be absolutely NO dogs in this house. Also Dad:  
Original names of TV shows
Galleries
Could you imagine these shows under their original names?
Original names of TV shows (2)
Galleries
Gabrielle Union promises Bring It On sequel is ‘absolutely going to happen’
Showbiz
Gabrielle Union has delighted Bring It On fans by promising that...
Baby drinking water for the first time
Must Watch
Baby tries water for the first time and doesn’t love...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161910