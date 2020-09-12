162114
Penticton  

A landslide in Penticton has stopped moving, giving engineers a chance to assess damage to homes

Landslide stops - for now

Story: 310382

Casey Richardson

A slow-moving landslide above a Penticton home has stabilized for the moment, allowing the city to change the evacuation order to just the single property soon.

Five weeks ago, a hillside shifted down from Heather Road, forcing the evacuation of the property and the one directly below it on Creekside Road, which crushed parts of the lower home. Now that the landslide has stalled, the city is able to move evacuated residents back in, aside from the affected home. 

“We will be reducing the evacuation order, down to the single property in Creekside, trying to maintain the safety protocols there, and now the surrounding neighbours, they are no longer going to be on an alert notice,’ Ken Kunka, City of Penticton deputy director of development services said. 

“The city has been monitoring it daily through survey checks and it appears that the slope has pretty much stabilized, so now again we'll be working with the property owners and their professional to start ascertaining how we look at remediating that bank.”

Currently, there hasn't been a cause associated with that slide, as the city and the engineers are still evaluating.

Structural and geotechnical engineers are assessing the condition of the home, and are determining if it can remain, something the neighbours are hoping to see done quickly. 

“We’re just sort of waiting with bated breath and we hope that it gets resolved this year at some point. Hopefully they can tear this place down or deem it habitable, one way or another,” said Ron Ramsay, a Creekside Road resident. 

“It is a bit of an eyesore and it is a danger, an empty building like that is a fire hazard and could be an attraction to folks that want to live it.”

Although Ramsay did mention it has become a bit of a neighbourhood show, bringing the community closer together in the uncertainty of it. 

“Many block gatherings to watch the show, particularly early on. So we got to know our neighbour a little better, which has been strangely positive for the street,” he said. 

The city doesn’t have an estimation of when the decision could be made or a timeline, adding it will be needing a lengthy game plan as the slide is still watched.

“If the weather condition turns, by the end of September probably it will get the rain back, so we will continue to monitor it very closely... if the condition changes it may change evacuation orders again.”

160198


159586




160939


160837


