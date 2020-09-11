162114
Penticton  

Local fire warden disappointed he wasn't called to fight the Christie Mountain Wildfire

Left out of wildfire fight

A Penticton fire warden is left feeling frustrated and disappointed after he and his crews were not called in to help with the Christie Mountain wildfire, despite getting ready and standing by armed with local knowledge. 

Matt Dobler, 64, has been fighting fires as a warden in the Okanagan for 26 years, typically called in by BC Wildfire after initial attack crews tackle a smaller blaze, or to help with large wildfires in the control phase. 

At the beginning of every summer, he re-insures his truck for the work, makes sure his gear is up to date and enlists a group of around eight other locals, ready to go if BC Wildfire calls them in. 

When the Christie Mountain wildfire sparked, he and his crew were waiting by the phone every day. Dobler could even see the flames from his living room window. But the call never came. 

"When the season first started they called us and we had to do [specialized preparations] because of COVID," Dobler said, explaining they bought masks, sanitizing equipment and more on their own dime, as wardens and their crews don't get paid until BC Wildfire officially puts them on standby pay or calls them in to action. 

As the fire activity slowed and moved away from residences into the backcountry, Dobler still expected to be called. He said BC Wildfire eventually told him types 1, 2 and 3 contracted crews were all responding, all ahead of local fire wardens.

Contract crews fighting Christie Mountain came from all around the province. 

"I understand that they have to bring in other resources, but at this time and point in the fire, we probably have more experience than any of those guys that are up there," Dobler said. 

"For the amount of people they have up there, they could have used our crews after they established their fire lines. I could have guys working up there instead of staying at home all summer ... when you've got local crews that know the back roads here, they know the areas, we know exactly where every road is that goes to any area in the Okanagan Valley."

Dobler and his crew were frustrated, wanting to help with the fire in their own backyard and wondering why out-of-town crews got priority. Dobler insists it isn't about the money for him, as he has a full-time job and fights fires out of love for his community, but more about the principle. 

"Last year was going to be my last year, and then this year when they called, they said 'We could probably use you because of COVID, we might not be able to bring in other crews.' And what do they do, they bring in hundreds of other guys anyway," Dobler said. 

"I just said to they guy, 'why didn't you tell us that at the beginning of the season?'" 

He would have been happy with an acknowledgement and thanks for the years of service he and his crew have given to the cause of keeping local communities safe. 

"After 26 years of sitting at home every summer, available to fight fires, they could have said something."

In an emailed statement on the matter, BC Wildfire Service explained: "The BC Wildfire Service initially deploys Type 1 trained firefighters who work directly for the organization to incidents and support these resources with Type 2 and 3 firefighter contracting crews. If all Type 1, 2 and 3 resources have been exhausted, we may deploy emergency firefighting resources, such as the fire warden crews in Penticton."

The statement further clarifies: "The BC Wildfire Service procures Type 2 and 3 firefighting contract crews through a competitive process conducted provincially. They are required to meet specific training and experience requirements. This ensures we receive value for money spent while maintaining a minimum qualification standard."

As for Dobler, he has already sold his truck and the rest of his gear is up for sale too. It's a slightly bitter end to over two decades of work he poured his heart into.

"It's not the way I wanted to go out," he said, going on to recount being one of the first on the Okanagan Mountain wildfire in 2003 in Kelowna, putting chemotherapy on hold to be there.

"I enjoyed doing it. It wasn't about the money. It was trying to help keep some guys employed in the summer, and keep the community safe." 

