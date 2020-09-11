The Christie Mountain wildfire is now classified as under control by the BC Wildfire Service

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Residents in Heritage Hills and throughout Penticton can breathe a sigh of relief now that the BC Wildfire Service has changed the status of the Christie Mountain wildfire to under control.

The fire has been seeing minimal fire activity as of late, and is now longer considered a fire of note.

On Friday, 39 firefighters continued to mop up and patrol the eastern flank of the fire with support from four helicopters. Hot spots continue to be persistent in the area, as seen from an overnight aerial scan.

BC Wildfire reminds communities that they will still be seeing smoke within the fire's perimeter over the next few weeks, which is common for large wildfires until a heavy rainfall happens.

Area Restriction still remain in effect for the vicinity of the Christie Mountain fire.

Smoke seen in other areas, such as green, unburned fuel or from outside the fire’s perimeter should be reported, by calling 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.