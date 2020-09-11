162114
162219
Penticton  

The Christie Mountain wildfire is now classified as under control by the BC Wildfire Service

Christie Fire is under control

- | Story: 310375

Residents in Heritage Hills and throughout Penticton can breathe a sigh of relief now that the BC Wildfire Service has changed the status of the Christie Mountain wildfire to under control.

The fire has been seeing minimal fire activity as of late, and is now longer considered a fire of note. 

On Friday, 39 firefighters continued to mop up and patrol the eastern flank of the fire with support from four helicopters. Hot spots continue to be persistent in the area, as seen from an overnight aerial scan.

BC Wildfire reminds communities that they will still be seeing smoke within the fire's perimeter over the next few weeks, which is common for large wildfires until a heavy rainfall happens. 

Area Restriction still remain in effect for the vicinity of the Christie Mountain fire.

Smoke seen in other areas, such as green, unburned fuel or from outside the fire’s perimeter should be reported, by calling 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

153165
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4243939
1355 Orchard Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$592,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


160837


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >


160086


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160465
161910