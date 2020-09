Photo: Casey Richardson

A grass fire sparked late Friday morning near residences was quickly doused by fire crews in Penticton.

Seven local fire department members attended the call shortly after 11:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of Duncan Avenue.

By noon, they were mopping up the small fire which only grew to 20 by 80 feet, according to fire Captain Swaren.

Crews are now working on determining the cause.

-with files from Casey Richardson