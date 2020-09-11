162623
162613
Penticton  

The City of Penticton is letting go of another employee due to financial implications of COVID-19

COVID layoffs continue

Story: 310328

The financial implications of COVID-19 has led the City of Penticton to another lay off. 

Director of people and community safety strategy Kerri Lockwood has been let go.

“COVID-19’s disturbance as a long-term financial concern continues to influence our organization,” Donny van Dyk, the City of Penticton’s chief administrative officer, said in a press release.

“The elimination of Kerri’s role is a direct consequence of the unexpected circumstances we face and the necessity to examine options as we work towards recovery. On behalf of all staff who’ve had the privilege of working with her, I wish to thank Kerri for her commitment and professionalism to our organization during her three years of service.”

The City’s chief financial officer Jim Bauer (who will oversee human resources) and the City’s director of development services Blake Laven (who will oversee bylaw services and municipal RCMP) will be taking over the responsibilities left by her position.

