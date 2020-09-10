162114
Penticton  

RCMP looking for witnesses after cyclist collides with SUV

Cyclist in critical condition

RCMP are searching for witnesses after a male cyclist collided with a vehicle on Highway 97 in Oliver on Wednesday evening.

Oliver RCMP were called to the area of Highway 97 near Road 1 at 8:10 p.m. after a SUV collided with a cyclist.

It has been determined that the cyclist was wearing dark clothes on a black bicycle while travelling southbound on the shoulder of Highway 97. A Dodge Durango which was also travelling southbound approached the location of the cyclist and the cyclist suddenly turned in front of the SUV, resulting in the collision.

The cyclist who has been identified as a 33-year-old foreign seasonal worker was not wearing a helmet at the time and suffered critical life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the SUV were unharmed but clearly shaken by the incident.

Oliver RCMP is asking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who may have dash camera footage. Contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

 

