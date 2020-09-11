162623
Penticton  

Canadians heading down to help fight the fires in the United States

A Penticton wildland engines and tactical tenders team designed for firefighting was called down to Washington on Thursday to help the fight against the massive fires.

Warren Kipp, the owner of WeHaulH2O, is sending his crew down to the northeast part of Washington State, south of Grand Forks. 

"As you know there's substantial fires there and most of the assets have been drawn off to the coast where there's a lot of residents and so it's left the interior areas kind of scrambling,” Kipp said. “Their department of natural resources requested us to come on down.”

The Cold Springs fire started on Sunday just south of Omak, Wash., and is currently close to 70,000 hectares. Kipp reached out once they saw these fires breaking out to offer help.

The tactical water tender they are bringing is a military vehicle built for on and off road use, completely retro fitted to fight wildfires, using foam integration and water cannons.

“We are going to be helping incident command in the deployment of the fire attack. We'll likely get staged with a four pack or eight pack crew on the ground.”

At a two man crew operation, Kipp is expecting to be sending in rotating crews, estimating to be there about a week.

“They have lots of fires to deal with and it's very possible that we could be on one incident  and rolled off to another.”

WeHaulH20 is registered to work in both Canada and the United States, but this is the first time they’ve been called down since border closure happened due to COVID. 

“There's a lot of people to be thankful for, mainly the whole border is shut down and homeland security and border services has come through in the case of an emergency there's procedure and process to get people down to help,” Kipp said.

Kipp outlined that his crews have COVID safety measures and procedures in place that are easy to manage with his small team. 

Wildfires continue to burn all throughout the west coast of the United States, in Washington, Oregon and California.

160198


160837


