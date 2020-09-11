The District Wine Village in Oliver is expecting to be completed by spring 2021, where shops for wineries can already be seen being built.

Casey Richardson

A Canadian first is being built right outside of Oliver, a small wine village dedicated to showing off the local industry.

District Wine Village started the project in November of 2019, with Greyback Construction beginning work at the beginning of 2020. The 11 acre site is on Osoyoos Indian Band land just south of Gallagher Lake.

Now, their site has six buildings up, a vineyard planted and is planning to press grapes come October.

“The wineries are all built in a circle with a centre hub which has a liquor primary license, that's licensed for 600 people in the centre. Then each of their wineries has their own little tasting, room, all under their own separate license and then they have a patio endorsement for seating out front of their facility,” Michael Daley, the director of operations for the District Wine Village said.

The proposed 16 dedicated production facilities will encircle the culinary centre in the middle, along with the multi-purpose amphitheatre for events and shows. At least half of the buildings will operate, with the village opening late May or June.

There are also plans to include a skating rink in the winter time for families to enjoy.

“It’s such a new concept, it’s the first wine village in Canada and BC,” Matt Kenyon, president of the District Wine Village said. “We’re happy with our progress to date and looking forward to next year.”

Kenyon added that this project is over three years in the making, when a good friend and him spit balled the idea and discovered nobody had really done it in Canada yet.The concept was also to provide a space for wineries who can’t put up their own shop.

“This provides an entry point for growers who might not be located on a busy road and don’t necessarily know that they can produce enough wine to support building a winery onto their own,” Daley said. “We realize that people will three of five or ten years out decide that they've built a brand to go build up a winery down the road….which will keep the village fresh.”

Eight spots have already been taken up by a few wineries and a brewery, with possible spots for another brewery and a distillery to join in. The buildings are all leased, falling under three to five year terms.

The Village will also be including a wine club with all wineries, having members receive mixed cases.

“It’s a one stop shop for people,” said Daley. “This we feel will be a destination unto its own.”