PRH receives generous $200K donation for new CT scanner

The Penticton Regional Hospital's fundraising campaign for a second CT scanner got a $200,000 boost this week from the Christopher Society of Penticton.

The donation brings the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's goal of $3 million for the project within just $600,000 of completion.

Over the past 20 years, the Christopher Society has donated more than $550,000 to various causes in the community. This includes a 2017 gift of $50,000 to the SOS Medical Foundation’s campaign to provide medical equipment for the hospital’s new David Kampe Tower which opened in April 2019.

"We all need services at the hospital from time to time. It just felt like the right thing to do. The foundation provides some badly needed medical equipment including the new CT," said Christopher Society spokesman Dennis Ebner.

Peter Steele, chair of the SOS Medical Foundation board, applauded the Christopher Society for providing such a generous gift.

“The support PRH continues to receive from the entire South Okanagan community never ceases to amaze us. It’s incredibly gratifying,” Steele said.

The second CT will help reduce the heavy demand on the existing machine, which currently operates from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on-call overnight. The CT project includes the cost of major renovations required, with the scanner to be operational by the time the Emergency Department upgrade is completed in early 2022.