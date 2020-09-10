Penticton MLA Dan Ashton named opposition critic for Agri-Tourism by BC Liberal leadership

Photo: BC Gov Flickr MLA Dan Ashton at a Penticton agricultural event in 2017.

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton has been named the Official Opposition Critic for Agri-Tourism by BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson.

In a press release Thursday, the decision was framed as part of a larger shakeup of critic roles, specifically aimed at the current provincial government's COVID-19 response with respect to the economy.

"I am honoured to serve as critic for Agri-Tourism. With the season fast coming to a close regulatory changes and other supports will be required to give this critically important industry increased flexibility to generate revenue and less regulatory," Ashton wrote on Twitter.

"As one example farmers should not have to hire a series of consultants solely to try and navigate newly created regulations when it comes to creating needed and necessary farm accommodations. Delays in bureaucracy are a challenge when your growing season is on a fixed timeline."

Ashton had previously served as the official opposition's Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic.

Wilkinson praised Ashton in the press release, calling him a "champion for his community."

"Our renewed direction has been shaped by conversations with thousands of British Columbians in every corner of the province as we developed ideas and solutions to help people, non-profits, and small businesses that are all struggling right now."