162114
Penticton  

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton named opposition critic for Agri-Tourism by BC Liberal leadership

Ashton opposition critic

- | Story: 310242

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton has been named the Official Opposition Critic for Agri-Tourism by BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. 

In a press release Thursday, the decision was framed as part of a larger shakeup of critic roles, specifically aimed at the current provincial government's COVID-19 response with respect to the economy. 

"I am honoured to serve as critic for Agri-Tourism. With the season fast coming to a close regulatory changes and other supports will be required to give this critically important industry increased flexibility to generate revenue and less regulatory," Ashton wrote on Twitter. 

"As one example farmers should not have to hire a series of consultants solely to try and navigate newly created regulations when it comes to creating needed and necessary farm accommodations. Delays in bureaucracy are a challenge when your growing season is on a fixed timeline."

Ashton had previously served as the official opposition's Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic.

Wilkinson praised Ashton in the press release, calling him a "champion for his community."

"Our renewed direction has been shaped by conversations with thousands of British Columbians in every corner of the province as we developed ideas and solutions to help people, non-profits, and small businesses that are all struggling right now."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4133752
2293 Lillooet Cres
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
160552




Send us your News Tips!


153450


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >




Even better than expected

Galleries
These things turned out way better than expected.
Even better than expected (2)
Galleries
Toddler and triplets have a laugh at lunch
Must Watch
“The Garnet Family having hilarious and electric fun at...
Jane Fonda to embark on virtual book club tour
Showbiz
Jane Fonda is to promote her forthcoming tome What Can I Do? My...
Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
Must Watch
4-year-old Madison Presser and her family recreated scenes from...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160249
162219