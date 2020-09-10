162114
Penticton  

Oliver's Pig Out festival reinvents as a 'trail' experience

The annual Pig Out festival in Oliver will look a little different this year, reimagining itself as the Pig Out Trail to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. 

Its new format will see small, safe gatherings on a planned journey through the area with a progressive food and wine tasting event, guided by local winemakers. 

"We are excited to bring guests on a journey through our region in a safe and responsible way, sharing experiences from our many award-winning wineries and delicious food from our talented partner chefs," said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

"We are certain that we will still capture the enduring magic of this annual event that celebrates the best of our region.”

There will be various Pig Out Trail routes, each with four winery stops that will include a tasting experience and pork-themed menu. The specific featured wineries will be kept secret until the day of the event, to add an air of mystery. 

Small groups of 28 guests will meet at a location in Osoyoos, Oliver or Penticton before driving to their first stop. 

At each winery, guests will be welcomed for a specially curated tasting experience, paired with a progressive menu of local flavours prepared by Oliver Eats Ltd. At the third winery, a special guest chef will offer a plated main course before guests head to the last winery for dessert treats and a final tasting.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at each stop, and food preparation will be monitored by the Interior Health Authority. 

Guests will also receive a branded six-bottle carrier for purchases along the route, along with a Pig Out VIP card, which will provide access to promotions and offers at other Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country wineries. 

Tickets are $69 for adults and $35 for youth, available here. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 10. 

