Penticton  

A community wide power outage in Summerland is planned for Sept.18

Planned power outage

Summerland will have a community wide power outage on Friday, Sept. 18 to facilitate some necessary upgrades.

Running from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. FortisBC electric will be upgrading transmission structure insulation on the transmission line that provides power to Summerland. The District of Summerland stated the work has been scheduled to reduce the impact on residents and businesses in the area. 

“As the only electrical feed to our community, maintenance of this transmission line is very important. The outage will be community wide and FortisBC has committed to us that it will last a maximum of 3 hours. Our Summerland electrical crew will be participating in the coordinated efforts to successfully complete this work,” said the District’s Electrical Utility general manager in a press release. 

A backup generator will be running for the critical water and wastewater facilities, so no expected interrupting of those services will happen. 

The District also reminds residents that this is a good time to practice if an extended or unplanned power outage were to happen. Weather can affect and damage power lines, resulting in loss of heating/air conditioning, lighting, hot water or running water. Phone and internet service may also be cut off. 

Picking up a battery-powered or crank radio to receive news broadcasts is also a good idea. Summerland suggests residents should take time to get prepared for future outages and plan for a three day outage on their own supply. 

For more information on how to be prepared, visit www.getprepared.gc.ca  

