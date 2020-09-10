162114
Mirror Image Room in Penticton has reopened to help provide wigs and head coverings to those battling cancer

Wigs for cancer warriors

Casey Richardson

The Mirror Image Room has been able to reopen thanks to the South Okanagan Women In Need Society (SOWINS) giving them a COVID safe space to supply wigs to those going through cancer.

The volunteer-run organization started back in 2006 and provides head coverings from wigs, scarves and turbans to those who have lost hair during cancer treatment.

“Wigs are very expensive and because it’s a very traumatic time in their life, we try to help by providing wigs free of charge, as well as other headwear,”  said Evelyn Markin, the coordinator for Mirror Image Room. 

New protocols have been added to make sure those who are immuno-compromised are safe to shop. 

“We have to be extra cautious on our end to make sure we don’t infect the client or have any contact with COVID.” 

Markin explained the volunteers will be wearing masks and a shield to help protect the clients, along with gloves. Gloves and a mask will also be provided for the client when they’re trying on. The area is also sanitized and cleaned between visits. 

“Cancer doesn't wait and women are losing their hair and need the help. So, we decided on a very cautious note that we would attempt to open,” Markin said.  

“It is really important for us to be able to help people who are going through a very traumatic point in their lives.” 

The mirror image room is open by special appointment only and information on how to set this up can be accessed through their facebook page.

