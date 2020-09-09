162114
Penticton RCMP remind public school zone traffic laws in effect

Police remind of safety

Police in Penticton are reminding motorists, students and parents to be aware of back to school traffic and pedestrians, school buses and traffic laws.

It has been an unusually long time since classes were in session at schools in the South Okanagan, due to COVID-19 closures in the spring. RCMP want to remind the public that school zone traffic laws are again in effect. 

"Return to school and traffic safety are top priorities for the RCMP. We can all take preventative measures to make sure children are safe when walking to and from school. As part of this initiative, police will be actively visible in school zone areas enforcing speed and traffic laws," said Cst. James Grandy.

Safety tips from the RCMP for students include walking on sidewalks and using marked crosswalks, walking bikes across intersections, looking both ways, and wearing bright clothing. 

Safety tips for motorists include slowing down in school zones, yielding to pedestrians and watching for bikes, crossing guards and school buses, and always watching for children. 

