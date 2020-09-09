Penticton man fixing old computers for new immigrant families

Photo: SOICS Left to right: Miriam Mandac, Jared Edis and Sealtiel Magusib enjoying the computer Edis refurbished for the young family.

A Penticton computer specialist is working to refurbish old computers and donate them to local families who could use them, including new immigrants to the region through South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.

Jared Edis refurbishes the hardware and SOICS makes sure they get into the right hands, like Miriam Mandac and her son Sealitiel Magusib, left beaming with joy after their recent donation.

Before receiving her computer, the young mother took the bus to the library to access a computer to prepare for an English exam in advance of her Canadian citizenship test.

"I didn't expect this much… It's going to be a big help not only for me but also for my son… We can easily research for his assignments now," Mandac said.

A second computer from Edis has recently found a home with Uma Gunasekaran, who attended a free computer basics class at SOICS.

Computer skills are an integral part of the Language Instruction for Newcomers in Canada (LINC) classes, so when the SOICS team members learned that a student did not have a computer at home to practice, they connected with with Edis to get one.

"I can now prepare to take the knowledge test [towards a driver’s license]. Thank you so much," Gunasekaran said.

Find out more about helping SOICS with similar projects here.