Penticton  

Summerland police thwart home invasion and robbery in progress, arresting one man and seeking another

Home invasion interrupted

RCMP officers interrupted and thwarted a home invasion robbery in progress last week in Summerland.

On Sept. 2 at 9:30 p.m., officers were attending a motel located on Highway 97 with long-term tenants, seeking a wanted man. 

Upon arrival, officers spotted two men inside a suite and two other occupants in distress. The two men had allegedly been carrying out a robbery. 

One of the two men, 44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly, was arrested at the scene. He is well known as a prolific offender in the South Okanagan, infamously re-offending just 12 minutes after being released on bail for a theft charge in 2016. 

The other alleged robber, 28-year-old Matthew Bonner, managed to escape in a nearby vehicle and a warrant is now out for his arrest. 

The suite occupants sustained minor injuries. 

Charges have been approved against both men of robbery, disguise with intent, use of an imitation firearm while committing a robbery and break and enter with intent. 

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Matthew Bonner is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

