162623
Penticton  

The Oliver Theatre is inviting gamers to come play on on the big screen, and movie lovers to rent it out

Gaming on the big screen

- | Story: 310149

The Oliver Theatre has switched up its business to bring in more customers, inviting gamers and movie lovers alike to rent out the big screen.

The movie theatre rental is available for a private showings for up to 50 people at $10 per person including a small popcorn and drink, with a request to bring the DVD. 

For a private gaming experience on the big screen, the cost is $50 per hour, requesting that customers bring their gaming console and can connect to HDMI. Both have a minimum $100 spend. 

"So far we're almost full for September," said Kandise Ife, part owner of the Oliver Theatre, adding that five of the bookings are already for video games.

"It was just an idea that we'd thought we'd try and run with ands its doing so well."

Open seven days a week, time slots for booking can be made at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"We did try to open up in the beginning and we only had about three people show up for each movie showing...We can't afford to run the projector at that cost," Ife said. 

So far, the new bookings seem to working well according to Ife.

"We're just kind of winging it right now."

More information about bookings can be found on the theatre's website

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4241483
#202-1083 KLO Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$289,900
more details
159586




Send us your News Tips!


161117


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >


161951


Recreated family photos

Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!
Mary J. Blige learned to ‘be her own best friend’ during lockdown
Music
Mary J. Blige has "grown deeper in love with herself"


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162219