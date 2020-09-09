The Oliver Theatre is inviting gamers to come play on on the big screen, and movie lovers to rent it out

Photo: Oliver Theatre

The Oliver Theatre has switched up its business to bring in more customers, inviting gamers and movie lovers alike to rent out the big screen.

The movie theatre rental is available for a private showings for up to 50 people at $10 per person including a small popcorn and drink, with a request to bring the DVD.

For a private gaming experience on the big screen, the cost is $50 per hour, requesting that customers bring their gaming console and can connect to HDMI. Both have a minimum $100 spend.

"So far we're almost full for September," said Kandise Ife, part owner of the Oliver Theatre, adding that five of the bookings are already for video games.

"It was just an idea that we'd thought we'd try and run with ands its doing so well."

Open seven days a week, time slots for booking can be made at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"We did try to open up in the beginning and we only had about three people show up for each movie showing...We can't afford to run the projector at that cost," Ife said.

So far, the new bookings seem to working well according to Ife.

"We're just kind of winging it right now."

More information about bookings can be found on the theatre's website.