162623
Penticton  

Rotary Penticton fundraiser totals $46,000 from their lobster dinner sales

Lobster supper raised $46K

- | Story: 310126

The Penticton Rotary Club’s Lobster On The Run event raised a total of $46,000.00 from their drive thru dinner event. 

“Well we feel pretty elated actually, we were not expecting to do that kind of number,” said Don Michiel, a Rotary Club of Penticton member. “We’re really excited to be able to achieve that.”

Bogners restaurant partnered up with the Rotary Club of Penticton for the event, with meal options for the full lobster fresh from the east coast or an option for chicken or plants based, and saw all their meals sell out. Immediately following the event they were at $35,000 and counting, but that was clearly surpassed. 

“It was kind of fun! It went really smoothly for our first time and we did 636 dinners in total. But we think we push that... to at least 800 next year.”

The Club is looking at running the same event next year.

“Still with COVID restrictions, who knows what next years going to bring so I think that this is something new and different for us and for the community, so I think we'll do it again,” said Michiel. 

The organization has agreed to support the rebuilding of the children’s splash pad at Skaha Lake Park, for a total cost of $150,000, adding that the money raised by Lobster on the Run will be a big part of that commitment. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4265799
#307-485 Groves Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$564,000
more details
162103




Send us your News Tips!


159135


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >


162401


Recreated family photos

Galleries
These people recreated their favourite family photos.
Recreated family photos (2)
Galleries
Interactive Thor art for cars
Must Watch
So creative.
The cutest cockatiel sneezes you will ever hear
Must Watch
Adorable!
Mary J. Blige learned to ‘be her own best friend’ during lockdown
Music
Mary J. Blige has "grown deeper in love with herself"


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162346
162219