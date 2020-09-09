Rotary Penticton fundraiser totals $46,000 from their lobster dinner sales

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton Rotary Club’s Lobster On The Run event raised a total of $46,000.00 from their drive thru dinner event.

“Well we feel pretty elated actually, we were not expecting to do that kind of number,” said Don Michiel, a Rotary Club of Penticton member. “We’re really excited to be able to achieve that.”

Bogners restaurant partnered up with the Rotary Club of Penticton for the event, with meal options for the full lobster fresh from the east coast or an option for chicken or plants based, and saw all their meals sell out. Immediately following the event they were at $35,000 and counting, but that was clearly surpassed.

“It was kind of fun! It went really smoothly for our first time and we did 636 dinners in total. But we think we push that... to at least 800 next year.”

The Club is looking at running the same event next year.

“Still with COVID restrictions, who knows what next years going to bring so I think that this is something new and different for us and for the community, so I think we'll do it again,” said Michiel.

The organization has agreed to support the rebuilding of the children’s splash pad at Skaha Lake Park, for a total cost of $150,000, adding that the money raised by Lobster on the Run will be a big part of that commitment.