Federal grant to provide hot meals for Penticton seniors

The Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre will be able to provide hot meals for seniors twice a week through January, thanks to a new federal grant.

The Government of Canada Emergency Community Support Fund has provided $14,705 to the cause, part of which will also go toward the planned re-opening of the drop-in centre in October. The centre has been shuttered since the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals to Go are delivered to vulnerable seniors every Tuesday and Thursday for just $5, through a partnership between the centre and One Sky Community Resources.

Each week, 200 meals are prepared and sent for more than 2,000 total since the program began on May 21.

Meal recipients are encouraged to "Have a Meal, Give a Meal," by donating a further $5 for a meal for someone else.

The government grant will be split, with $8,455 going to food costs and meal preparation and $6,250 for safety protocols to re-open the centre.