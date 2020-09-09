A group trip to Wright's Beach Camp RV Park was cut short when they were kicked out, allegedly being treated differently for their skin colour

Photo: Monica L Thiessen Andrea Klaver with her group and some neighbours at the RV park

A biracial group is alleging unfair treatment that they believe was based on their skin colour after being kicked out of their Penticton RV park.

Andrea Klaver, her daughter, ex-husband and a few friends with their kids went camping at Wright's Beach Camp RV Park recently, and were all left with a bad taste in their mouths.

“I was camping there with my daughter, with my two friends, my one friend had two children there and my other friend had four children there. There's a total of seven kids, they're all biracial,” Klaver said. “So there were two black men, biracial children and three white women.”

The group was booked in on Aug. 29 until Sept. 5 and say they were quickly faced with problems.

“It started on day one,” Klaver said. “When we had set up the RV, the caretaker, maintenance guy he came around and he told us to move the RV up closer to the road, it's too far back.”

“He said, ‘You need to move your RV right now, and if you don't, the owner is going to come talk to you and you don't want that to happen.”

She stated they obliged to move the RV with no arguments, making sure it was set properly.

Later in the afternoon once the group had all set up, they started playing some music.

“Our site was directly on the beach, so we had set up music, just hanging out, playing some beach games.”

Other campers came by to dance to the music and join in on the fun. Around six that night, she says the campground maintenance came back, walked up and said, "Hey way too loud, turn it down."

“So we're like ‘Absolutely, no problem,’ we turned it down and that was the end of it. There were no problems after that.”

Steve Wikkerink, who was camping next to the group, said he noticed the difference in treatment.

“We got to know them when we were camping there with our kids, we're all playing together on the beach,” Wikkerink said. “What we witnessed was extremely disappointing, how they were definitely targeted and excluded from everybody else as far as getting the warnings.”

The next day, in the afternoon, the group again started playing music, they say much quieter than the previous night.

“Because obviously they had told us previously to turn it down,” Klaver said.

Many other campers came by that afternoon to hear the music and be a part of the fun, but Klaver said they kept the music low as they had been warned.

“So it was quite low and the owner came onto our site, around 5 p.m.... And he walked into the campground aggressively and said ‘I'm the owner around here...Turn off your music, I've had enough of this.’”

"They never had loud music," Wikkerink said. "We were definitely playing our bluetooth speaker louder than they ever played their speakers or sound system."

Klaver said they immediately obliged, turned off the music and asked to speak about when they could play music. The group’s ‘DJ’ asked if he could block an hour in the afternoon with the owner's approval to play music, which was denied.

Later that night, when all the kids were in bed and just the adults were hanging out by the fire, Klaver added they were playing music as low as it could go.

A security officer came by again and told them to turn it down,

The night before the group was kicked out, they opted out of playing any music at all.

“We had nothing, we were just sitting around our fire. But our neighbours had guests... They had guests over and they were having a great time. Laughter, banter, little bit of music. So they were quite loud, as was another site I think four down from them and we were quiet.”

At 11 p.m. the security officer came over again and told them their voices were too loud.

“I'm just like 'Oh my god, we're whispering at this point', it's our neighbours that are partying and you can clearly see that."

“We just said, ok fine, and basically went to bed.”

The following morning, the owner came back at 8:30 and told them to leave.

"He said you guys are done. You need to get packed up and get out by 11 a.m., you're banned for life."

When they asked why, they say the caretaker told them their voices were too loud last night and there were multiple complaints from people about the noise.

When Klaver told her neighbours they got kicked out, they tried to approach the caretaker and explained that they were the ones causing noise last night.

"He said ‘It doesn't matter, you need to leave’ and then somebody said ‘Is this a race issue? And the guy's response was ‘I knew it would come down to this,’” Klaver said.

“There's no other explanation for it,” Wikkerink said, sharing his opinion. “It came from the fact that they were the only mixed racial family in the area and they were the only ones being told to turn the music down or turn it off.”

The group ended up packing up the campsite, but they didn't have the truck to move the trailer. It was rented from a friend who had dropped it off for them and was coming back later in the week to pick it back up.

“[They said] ‘We don't care, we'll call the cops and a tow truck, we'll tow it to the middle of the highway.’”

But their neighbours stepped in to help out.

"Luckily our amazing neighbours jumped into action, threw our stuff in the back of their truck, hooked up our RV and got us the heck out of there.”

When Klaver got to the new campsite, she spoke to her daughter about how she felt and what her thoughts were.

“And she was a little confused, she's 15 and it's not the first time she's had racial interactions. She was really confused, sad about having to leave so abruptly.”

When the other kids spoke up, Klaver said it broke her heart.

The kids spoke about feeling embarrassed about being kicked out because they were black.

“I mean did they admit it was because of the colour of their skin? No,” Klaver said.

“But how is it that we're told to be quiet with complaints and warnings and our neighbours that are doing the exact same behaviours, they don't even get a warning, they get nothing.”

When this all went down after the dust settled, Klaver and her friends started having other people reach out and say "This is not the first time they've done it, check their reviews."

“There are several previous complaints about people being racially targeted, treated differently, evicted, all of those disgusting behaviours," Klaver said, referring to online comments on travel websites.

Wright's Beach Camp RV Park could not be reached for comment.