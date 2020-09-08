29-year-old Oliver man dies in single-vehicle rollover

Photo: Castanet Staff

A 29-year-old Oliver man is dead after his vehicle rolled over in Oliver.

Police responded on Sept. 6 at 5:35 p.m. to reports that the driver had been ejected when his vehicle lost control and rolled.

Family of the man were on scene quickly providing CPR as were first responders, but he did not survive.

Early indication is that speed may have been a factor in this collision.

The Oliver RCMP would like to pass their condolences to the man’s family and friends for this tragic loss.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s unexpected death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died. His name will not be released.