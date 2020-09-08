162114
162613
Penticton  

29-year-old Oliver man dies in single-vehicle rollover

29-year-old dead in rollover

- | Story: 310051

A 29-year-old Oliver man is dead after his vehicle rolled over in Oliver. 

Police responded on Sept. 6 at 5:35 p.m. to reports that the driver had been ejected when his vehicle lost control and rolled. 

Family of the man were on scene quickly providing CPR as were first responders, but he did not survive. 

Early indication is that speed may have been a factor in this collision.

The Oliver RCMP would like to pass their condolences to the man’s family and friends for this tragic loss.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s unexpected death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died. His name will not be released. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

162175
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willow
Willow Penticton SPCA >


160189


Pet shaming

Galleries
These pet shames are next level!
Pet shaming (2)
Galleries
Seagull swallows sausage whole
Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...
Little girl is excited for her birthday present
Must Watch
…But doesn’t quite know what it is.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158434
162219