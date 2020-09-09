Cycling Without Age in Penticton keeps bringing seniors out into the sunshine

Casey Richardson

“This is going to be a real treat!”

Cycling Without Age in Penticton took two very special seniors out for a ride on Tuesday. Louis Sample, affectionately known to everyone as ‘Breezy’, is turning 102 this October.

Her friend Joe Knypstra will be turning 101 coming this January, and the two were overjoyed to get to go out on the bikes, outfitted especially so that volunteers can pedal, and seniors can sit comfortably in a double-seat bench on the back.

Sample added that she was very excited, “It was the first time for us to be on a ride like this,” giggling and holding her friend's hand while they were preparing to go.

Cycling Without Age Penticton is currently setting up for its regular scheduled rides with the Concord Retirement Home, hoping to get more seniors outside safely.

“It’s a very emotional thing, especially with the COVID.” Neil Pritchard, the founder of Cycling Without Age Penticton. “Because they are already unable to participate in the community activities...this gives them an opportunity to participate.”

“They don’t feel marginalized, they cheer, they wave.”

The training for the pilots is very intensive, according to Pritchard. Including bike handling, first aid and COVID safety protocols, pilots have a lot to prepare to set people up to take the seniors on their trip.

“But once they get the passengers on board, it’s amazing,” Pritchard said.

And the interested riders are not dying down. So far the organization works with five senior homes in the area, but 12 care facilities are interested in participating.

“We need volunteer pilots,” Pritchard said. “We lost half of our 50 volunteer pilots through the COVID process and we now are shy on pilots in order to add [more].”

Pritchard encourages anyone who is interested in volunteering to send an email to [email protected]