RDOS continues to work on getting systems up and running after attempted ransomware attack

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is still working towards restoring its internal system network and email services after an attempted ransomware attack in August.

Shutdowns to email, Internet and other services were done by the RDOS to prevent damage to the operating system, which did limited access to some content on the website including internet mapping.

Staff are working to restore access as soon as possible and request that mapping enquiries are sent to [email protected]

The third quarter billing for Naramata residents is currently delayed due to network issues, which leaves the RDOS Board to consider relaxing late penalties applied to these accounts.

They are also considering relaxing late penalties applied to annual billing accounts paid by Sept. 30, 2020.

Billing enquiries can be sent to [email protected], but the RDOS staff reminds everyone that they currently have limited access to email and you may see a ‘bounce back’ if you’ve sent an email to an rdos.bc.ca email address in the past few weeks.

The RDOS directs citizens to please use the following email addresses until regular email service is restored: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] [email protected], [email protected] (Human Resources), [email protected] (Community Services).

While the final cost of fixing the site and returning full access has not been determined, much of it is expected to be covered by the RDOS's cyber insurance.