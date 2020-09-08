Penticton man guilty of hoarding stash of nearly 27,000 photos and videos of child pornography

Photo: Chelsea Powrie A masked Kenneth Large, guilty of possessing nearly 27,000 child pornography files, enters Penticton court.

A Penticton man who has admitted to spending "three to four hours a day" amassing a stash of nearly 27,000 images and videos of child pornography has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

Kenneth Large, out on bail since October 2018, sat in the courtroom Tuesday wearing a mask and occasionally wiping his eyes as Crown counsel Ann Lerchs detailed the history of his crimes.

On Aug. 4, 2018, the blog website Tumblr alerted authorities in the United States that someone with the email [email protected] had uploaded suspected child porn to their site.

Investigation led to the the incident being turned over to Penticton RCMP, who tracked the IP address to Large.

On Oct. 30, 2018, RCMP acted on a search warned and seized a number of phones, computers, tablets, USBs and CDs.

These turned out to contain 26,366 images of sexual abuse, some involving children as young as 6.

In addition, 424 videos seized from the laptop included but were not limited to clips of graphic rape of children by adults, children masturbating and children being touched and penetrated.

Large was arrested, charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, and released on bail.

Lerchs explained that Large told the doctor conducting his psychological report that accessing child porn began gradually, then "became compulsive," spending "three to four hours a day" viewing and collecting the images.

He reported that he felt "relieved" when he was arrested because "he knew what he was doing was wrong."

The doctor wrote Large has symptoms of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, but in Lerchs' opinion, that is simply no excuse or reason for his actions. She asked for two years in jail followed by two years of probation.

Defence counsel James Pennington argued his client had shown he can be rehabilitated without jail time, arguing instead for a two-year conditional sentence, which would be served in the community, followed by two years of probation.

He said his client has already taken "demonstrable steps" toward recovery from what he described as partially a symptom of his OCD.

"It can provide an explanation for as large a collection as this is. Basically, he's a hoarder," Pennington said, while stressing it is not an excuse for the abhorrent content of the collection.

Large sought counselling during the past two years, Pennington explained, and the only reason he stopped is because he ran out of money after disclosing to his boss at a local restaurant where he worked as a chef that he had been arrested and shared the charges. He was subsequently fired.

Pennington also pointed to his relatively early guilty plea, lack of record and that his psychological report indicated him as "low risk" to reoffend as support for a conditional sentence.

But Lerchs pointed out that typically, conditional circumstances are reserved for "exceptional" cases, which she argued did not apply.

Judge Gregory Koturbash asked Large if he had a statement to add.

"I'd just like to say sorry, for my part," Large said, standing to address the room from where he had been seated with a male family member.

"I'd like to apologize to the community and to the victims of sexual violence, and to my family and friends ... I will not reoffend, ever. I beg for mercy."

Judge Koturbash will deliver his sentencing decision at an as-yet undetermined later date.