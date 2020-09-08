A Penticton boat buyer had a hard time finding insurance coverage due to the Christie Mountain Wildfire

Photo: Colin Dacre A Penticton man with a new boat says he couldn't moore it here in Penticton and still get insured, thanks to the Christie Mountain Wildfire.

A Penticton man says he found himself flummoxed trying to purchase insurance for his new boat this week, all because Christie Mountain Wildfire remains active.

Trevor Tovell searched the city and beyond in vain.

“I called almost every insurance company between Summerland and Oliver,” Tovell said, explaining they all told him they couldn’t insure him while the fire was still active in the area, despite the fact that evacuation alerts and orders had all been lifted more than a week prior and most of the fire activity is well into the backcountry.

Finally an insurance agency in Oliver suggested he could move his boat 25 to 50 kilometres away and out of the area, to be able to insure it.

“I was able to get insurance providing that I store it in Kelowna, which is 25 kilometres from the nearest fire...It took about a day or two before they got back to me and said 'Yes, we can cover you only if you store it in Kelowna.'”

The biggest surprise to Tovell was that the insurance agency didn’t tell him that when he first checked in before buying a boat.

“A week prior to buying the boat I went into my insurance company and asked, ‘What kind of paperwork do I need to both buy the boat, purchase the boat and insure it.’ And they didn't mention anything to me at that time and that was when the fire was going on,” Tovell said.

“If they would've said, 'Well what kind of boat are you going to buy and this is something you should think about is that we can't insure it.' Then I wouldn't have even pursued it at this time. So it was kind of shocking when I went back there the following week to get insurance and they said ‘Sorry we can't do it.’”

Tovell is also worried that by the time the fire is downgraded, it will be near the end of the year.

“If insurance companies go by the [wildfire] rating, it might be November before I can store it at home.”