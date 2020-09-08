Penticton Search and Rescue responded to five calls over the long weekend

Photo: PENSAR

It was a busy Labour Day weekend for Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR).

The volunteer-run group received a total of five calls from police and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

Randy Brown, PENSAR's public information officer, tells Castanet that's higher than normal.

"It’s funny. On some long weekends, we don’t get any calls and then right after the long weekends we’ll get calls, so it’s just kind of hit and miss," he says. "Kelvin Hall (PENSAR's on-duty search and rescue manager) knew that we were probably going to get a couple of calls, but he didn’t expect to get five."

The first call came in Friday morning at 8 a.m. for an injured paraglider in the hills above Hedley, B.C. PENSAR's helicopter was dispatched to the scene along with a ground team.

"Talking to the team, they said the injuries were extremely serious," Brown says.

PENSAR located the individual, provided some basic first aid, packaged them up and airlifted them off the slope to a BCEHS helicopter. The paraglider was then flown to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, PENSAR was asked to evacuate an injured ATV rider in the Tulameen area, north of Princeton. Later that afternoon, air crews received a request from Central Okanagan SAR to help in the rescue of another injured ATV rider in the Bear Creek area.

Between the two calls, Penticton Mounties called upon PENSAR to help investigate a report of a vehicle off Highway 97, down the bank just south of Penticton. Brown says the helicopter crew returning from Tulameen was in the vicinity and was able to locate the vehicle. No occupants were inside.

Then on Monday at 10:10 a.m., PENSAR launched a helicopter team into Cathedral Provincial Park after police had received a distress beacon coming from the Matriarch Mountain area.

Brown says PENSAR located two hikers in the area who were suffering from hypothermia and lack of supplies.

"Things do happen when people venture outside... that’s why we’re there," Brown says, noting Penticton Search and Rescue has responded to 55 tasks so far this year.