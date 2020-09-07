Crews holding human-caused wildfire in Cathedral Provincial Park

Photo: Colin Dacre Wildfire sprinklers are a permanent fixture on structures at the Cathedral Lakes Lodge outside of Keremeos.

Crews have gotten a handle on a wildfire burning within Cathedral Provincial Park.

The Lakeview Creek fire is now classified as “held,” meaning the BC Wildfire Service does not believe it will grow beyond its current boundaries.

The half-hectare wildfire sparked on the Lakeview trail about 400 metres from the trailhead.

Shortly after it was discovered on Sunday afternoon, those within the provincial park’s core area, campgrounds and guests at the Cathedral Lakes Lodge were placed on stand-by in preparation of an possible evacuation due to the fire’s proximity to the only access road out of the park.

The provincial park is also loaded with beetle-killed trees and fuel for a forest fire, so much so that the Cathedral Lakes Lodge is permanently adorned with sprinklers in the summer months.

Quick action by firefighters and aerial support in the form of tankers and helicopters got a handle on the blaze and the stand-by was lifted after just a few hours.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a human.