160553
162531
Penticton  

Crews holding human-caused wildfire in Cathedral Provincial Park

Fire in park now 'held'

- | Story: 309973

Crews have gotten a handle on a wildfire burning within Cathedral Provincial Park.

The Lakeview Creek fire is now classified as “held,” meaning the BC Wildfire Service does not believe it will grow beyond its current boundaries. 

The half-hectare wildfire sparked on the Lakeview trail about 400 metres from the trailhead.

Shortly after it was discovered on Sunday afternoon, those within the provincial park’s core area, campgrounds and guests at the Cathedral Lakes Lodge were placed on stand-by in preparation of an possible evacuation due to the fire’s proximity to the only access road out of the park.

The provincial park is also loaded with beetle-killed trees and fuel for a forest fire, so much so that the Cathedral Lakes Lodge is permanently adorned with sprinklers in the summer months.

Quick action by firefighters and aerial support in the form of tankers and helicopters got a handle on the blaze and the stand-by was lifted after just a few hours.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a human.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160201
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4205042
1801 Old Ferry Wharf Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$99,900
more details
159586




Send us your News Tips!


162432


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willow
Willow Penticton SPCA >


160939


Adorable dog demands more scratches

Must Watch
“Excuse me, hooman, we are not done here”.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
These things didn’t quite hit the mark.
Rihanna: ‘I’ve forgiven Chris Brown for beating me’
Showbiz
Rihanna has forgiven Chris Brown for assaulting her and insists...
Simultaneous golf swing
Must Watch
That was close!
Sleepy puppy slips off step
Must Watch
Aw so cute!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162347
161944