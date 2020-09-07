Shoulder season the perfect time for wines in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

"More to explore” is a 10-part collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton, a follow up to the popular "Tourists in your own town" series. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Take your taste buds on a trip through Penticton, where tasting and dining opportunities are that much sweeter in September.

Summer wants to keep on going this month, and so do the patios and wineries across the region.

The shoulder season is one of the best times of the year to explore wineries in Penticton, when the vines are dipping under the weight of bursting big grapes ready for picking. It’s harvest season in the vineyards so it can be an exciting time to watch the pickers and winemakers busy crushing the grapes.

Wineries usually release new wines at this time of year too, so you could be getting the first sips.

“There are less crowds and an elevated experience as most wineries are in harvest mode so customers get to see not only harvest but often the winery’s processing,” said Little Engine Winery’s Steven French.

Little Engine’s gorgeous patio table tasting service carries on until the end of October, said Steven.

If you come for a visit this month, you’ll be the first to taste their tawny port.

“We are releasing our Platinum portfolio in October which are our member only wines that require more barrel aging and our tawny is released in September.”

The Little Engine Winery is open year round by appointment.

Down the road, Tightrope Winery just picked up 12 medals at the annual WineAlign National Wine Awards held in Ontario.

Taking gold is their 2018 Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Thomas Vineyard, of which judge Michael Godel writes, “may just be one of closest Bordeaux ringers made anywhere in Canada.” Also taking gold is Tightrope’s 2017 Chardonnay.

Tightrope’s Colin Ross said September and October are some of the best times to visit wineries.

“The weather is still fabulous and slightly cooler which is nice for touring. The crowds are much smaller so you can really get to know the wineries and best of all harvest and crush are starting which is always an amazing time of year.”

Like so many other wineries on the Bench, Tightrope is just releasing a new year of their extremely popular Cabernet Franc.

“We just released our 2018 Cabernet Franc. The previous vintage had been sold out for a while so people are very excited it’s back. This medium bodied wine has aromas of blackcurrant, cherry and plum, continuing on the palate with flavours of blackberry, chocolate, cedar and leather. An elegant tannin structure leads to a pleasing finish,” said Ross.

“We are also loving the 2018 Chardonnay and Riesling, along with the 2017 Pinot Noir.”

Visiting during harvest and crush time is unique because you get to experience a bit of that ‘from farm to bottle’ process.

“Harvest is a very exciting and busy times around the winery. People can see the pickers in the field and busy crush pads,” Ross explained. “We harvest all our fruit by hand and get it into tanks as soon as possible to preserve the freshness.”

Over in the orchards, September and October is apple season. Enjoy the U-pick experience or head to the dozens of fruit stands offering freshly picked apples. You can taste the difference of a freshly picked apple from one that comes all the way from New Zealand or Chile.

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, so in these crazy times, why not stock up on the sweet fruit that is packed with anti-oxidants. The local varieties in season are jonagold, sunrise, golden delicious, royal gala and the tart granny smith.

Restaurants in Naramata, along Lakeshore Drive and Main and Front Streets are creating their fall menus, taking all the delicious bounty of the season and incorporating it into the dishes they will create.

Elma Restaurant offers traditional Turkish cuisine in an upscale setting across from Okanagan Lake.

This restaurant also loves to incorporate the local food bounty into their menu. Currently, they are offering their rendition of Turkish Street Corn: fresh picked Chilliwack corn, paprika butter, garlic yogurt, feta, Turkish black olives and Aleppo pepper.

The Hooded Merganser grows some of its own food in its garden and incorporates those greens and produce right into their dishes. The Penticton restaurant beside the Lakeside Resort just cracked the top 10 per cent of best restaurants in the world by TripAdvisor.

"Our restaurant has recently made some changes to our menu, highlighting a strong focus on Farm-to-Table and introducing our new Head Chef, Dan Vichitthavong, to our team," said Frances Dellosa, marketing specialist with the Lakeside Resort.

Since celebrity chef Ned Bell took over the Naramata Inn this year, the restaurant is producing locally inspired dishes every day. Fall is a perfect time to explore Chef Ned’s creations, and many others throughout the Penticton region.