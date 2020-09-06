161898
162216
Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is trying to find a cats home after he was picked up in Westbank

Cat still looking for owners

- | Story: 309917

Casey Richardson

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is trying to get a sweet cat back to his owners. 

“We're very concerned that someone out there is missing this wonderful sweetheart of a boy,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said. 

Elija, or at least that’s what Critteraid has named the lost boy, came in as a stray from Westbank found on Elliot road. 

“Usually with our strays, we’re very lucky and we can reconnect them to their parents throught tattoos and microchips. In this case he has neither,” Byer said. 

He has received medical care, has a current thyroid condition and is neutered. He is estimated at around eight to 10 years old.

If anyone has any information on the cat or knows who he belongs to, Critteraid is asking to please let them know through email at [email protected] or by calling them at 250-494-5057.

Elijah will be put up for adoption if the owners can’t be found.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

156434
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4260752
#217 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$498,888
more details
159748




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Willow
Willow Penticton SPCA >




Crocheted hairstyles

Galleries
Check out these incredible hairstyles done by a 17 year old, self-taught hairstylist. If you want more (how can you not), you can...
Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo team up for action thriller
Showbiz
Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo are continuing their streak as...
Shocked alpacas
Must Watch
Alpacas look shocked to see girl riding a toy alpaca.
Floor monster battle with Cashew the frenchie
Must Watch
“The floor monster came after me, but I scared it away.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Saturday morning is here! Relax a little.  


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160096
161910