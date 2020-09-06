The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is trying to find a cats home after he was picked up in Westbank

Casey Richardson

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is trying to get a sweet cat back to his owners.

“We're very concerned that someone out there is missing this wonderful sweetheart of a boy,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said.

Elija, or at least that’s what Critteraid has named the lost boy, came in as a stray from Westbank found on Elliot road.

“Usually with our strays, we’re very lucky and we can reconnect them to their parents throught tattoos and microchips. In this case he has neither,” Byer said.

He has received medical care, has a current thyroid condition and is neutered. He is estimated at around eight to 10 years old.

If anyone has any information on the cat or knows who he belongs to, Critteraid is asking to please let them know through email at [email protected] or by calling them at 250-494-5057.

Elijah will be put up for adoption if the owners can’t be found.